NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) versus Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Head to Head Survey

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

76.0% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

NextEra Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. NextEra Energy pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NextEra Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextEra Energy and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy $19.20 billion 7.66 $3.77 billion $2.09 35.95 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $6.74 billion 1.22 $2.71 billion $1.12 5.42

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextEra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextEra Energy and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy 0 5 10 0 2.67 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 1 0 3.00

NextEra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $70.42, suggesting a potential downside of 6.27%. Given NextEra Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás.

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy 21.44% 10.79% 3.68% Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 49.50% 11.23% 4.59%

Volatility and Risk

NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. In addition, the company engages in the energy-related commodity marketing and trading activities. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in May 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts. It also operates 64,138 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.