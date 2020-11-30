Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) & Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Head-To-Head Review

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) and Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

This table compares Sonim Technologies and Mer Telemanagement Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonim Technologies -40.31% -111.32% -50.81% Mer Telemanagement Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Sonim Technologies has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mer Telemanagement Solutions has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sonim Technologies and Mer Telemanagement Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonim Technologies $116.25 million 0.35 -$25.83 million ($1.07) -0.58 Mer Telemanagement Solutions $5.19 million 1.10 -$140,000.00 N/A N/A

Mer Telemanagement Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonim Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.6% of Sonim Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Sonim Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sonim Technologies and Mer Telemanagement Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonim Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50 Mer Telemanagement Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonim Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 305.98%. Given Sonim Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sonim Technologies is more favorable than Mer Telemanagement Solutions.

Summary

Mer Telemanagement Solutions beats Sonim Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system. Sonim Technologies, Inc. sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada. The company serves transportation and logistics, construction, manufacturing, facilities management, energy and utility, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as NaviSpin.com, Inc. and changed its name to Sonim Technologies, Inc. in December 2001. Sonim Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Company Profile

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT). The company also provides TEM services, such as Map-to-Wins, a strategic consulting approach for TEM solution; and consulting services, including invoice, inventory audit and recovery, contract negotiations and strategic sourcing, discovery and road mapping, process diagnosis and solution design, and wireless optimization services, as well as creation and implementation of IT governance, risk, and compliance policies. In addition, the company offers cloud and managed services; and converged billing solutions, including applications for charging and invoicing customers, and interconnect billing and partner revenue management services. Further, it provides implementation and maintenance services. The company sells its solutions through original equipment manufacturers, distribution channels, and direct sales force. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.