Contrasting Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) and AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) and Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.8% of AptarGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Core Molding Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of AptarGroup shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Core Molding Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

AptarGroup has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Molding Technologies has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AptarGroup and Core Molding Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AptarGroup 7.34% 14.24% 6.23% Core Molding Technologies 1.64% 5.55% 2.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AptarGroup and Core Molding Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AptarGroup $2.86 billion 2.88 $242.20 million $3.95 32.21 Core Molding Technologies $284.29 million 0.34 -$15.22 million N/A N/A

AptarGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Core Molding Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AptarGroup and Core Molding Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AptarGroup 0 3 5 0 2.63 Core Molding Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

AptarGroup presently has a consensus price target of $124.20, indicating a potential downside of 2.39%. Given AptarGroup’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AptarGroup is more favorable than Core Molding Technologies.

Summary

AptarGroup beats Core Molding Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc. provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage. The Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, accessories, and sealing solutions to the personal care and home care markets; and pumps and decorative components components to the beauty market. The Pharma segment provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases in pharmaceutical market; and elastomer for injectable primary packaging components. The Food + Beverage segment offers dispensing and non-dispensing closures, elastomeric flow control components, spray pumps, and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company also manufactures and sells elastomeric primary packaging components for injectable market, which include stoppers for infusion, antibiotic, lyophilization, and diagnostic vials; and pre-filled syringe components, such as plungers, needle shields, tip caps and cartridges, and dropper bulbs and syringe plungers. The company sells its products through own sales force, as well as independent representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. AptarGroup, Inc. has a strategic partnership with PureCycle Technologies LLC to develop ultra-pure recycled polypropylene into dispensing applications; and a collaboration with Sonmol for developing a digital therapies and services platform targeting respiratory and other diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology. It serves various markets, including medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Core Materials Corporation and changed its name to Core Molding Technologies, Inc. in August 2002. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

