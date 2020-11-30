NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.74. NetApp reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NetApp.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.28.

NTAP opened at $53.26 on Monday. NetApp has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 45.2% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 82.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,656 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

