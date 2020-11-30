Head-To-Head Survey: The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) versus Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) and The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Alkaline Water has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sysco and The Alkaline Water’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sysco $52.89 billion 0.69 $215.48 million $2.01 35.44 The Alkaline Water $41.14 million 1.86 -$14.83 million ($0.34) -3.50

Sysco has higher revenue and earnings than The Alkaline Water. The Alkaline Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sysco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Sysco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of The Alkaline Water shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Sysco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of The Alkaline Water shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sysco and The Alkaline Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sysco 0.41% 50.53% 5.07% The Alkaline Water -28.30% -281.67% -82.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sysco and The Alkaline Water, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sysco 0 4 8 0 2.67 The Alkaline Water 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sysco currently has a consensus price target of $76.38, suggesting a potential upside of 7.21%. The Alkaline Water has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 110.08%. Given The Alkaline Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Alkaline Water is more favorable than Sysco.

Summary

Sysco beats The Alkaline Water on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The company distributes frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce. It also supplies various non-food items, including paper products comprising disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware consisting of China and silverware; cookware, which include pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. The company serves restaurants, hospitals and nursing homes, schools and colleges, hotels and motels, industrial caterers, and other foodservice venues. As of June 27, 2020, it operated 326 distribution facilities. Sysco Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD topical and ingestible products under the A88CBD brand. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers, as well as e-commerce websites. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.