Myomo (NYSE:MYO) and CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Financial Contrast

Myomo (NYSE:MYO) and CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Myomo alerts:

4.2% of Myomo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Myomo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Myomo has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, CollPlant Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Myomo and CollPlant Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myomo 0 0 1 0 3.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Myomo presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.46%. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.61%. Given CollPlant Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CollPlant Biotechnologies is more favorable than Myomo.

Profitability

This table compares Myomo and CollPlant Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myomo -316.37% -180.04% -122.05% CollPlant Biotechnologies -392.96% -242.84% -80.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Myomo and CollPlant Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myomo $3.84 million 8.57 -$10.71 million ($19.35) -0.37 CollPlant Biotechnologies $2.32 million 19.19 -$11.16 million ($1.29) -6.09

Myomo has higher revenue and earnings than CollPlant Biotechnologies. CollPlant Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Myomo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc., a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community. Its products are designed to help restore function in individuals with neuromuscular conditions due to brachial plexus injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other neurological disorders. The company sells its products to orthotics and prosthetics providers, the Veterans Health Administration, rehabilitation hospitals, and distributors. Myomo, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. Its products include BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs; dermal filler for treating wrinkles; 3D Bioprinted breast implants; VergenixSTR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; and VergenixFG, an advanced wound care product for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds. The company was formerly known as CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. in June 2019. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.