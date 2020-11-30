Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) vs. FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Financial Analysis

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) and Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FBL Financial Group and Emergent Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FBL Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

FBL Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.76%. Given FBL Financial Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe FBL Financial Group is more favorable than Emergent Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FBL Financial Group and Emergent Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FBL Financial Group $774.68 million 1.67 $126.21 million $4.75 11.15 Emergent Capital $41.53 million 1.07 $14.50 million N/A N/A

FBL Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Profitability

This table compares FBL Financial Group and Emergent Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBL Financial Group 11.70% 7.13% 1.00% Emergent Capital N/A 30.08% 9.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.2% of FBL Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of FBL Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

FBL Financial Group has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.46, suggesting that its share price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FBL Financial Group beats Emergent Capital on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies. The company is also involved in the property-casualty business; and provision of wealth management, investment advisory, and marketing and distribution services for the sale of mutual funds and insurance products, as well as leasing services. It markets its products to Farm Bureau members, and other individuals and businesses through exclusive agents and agency managers under the consumer brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services in the Midwestern and Western sections of the United States. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Emergent Capital Company Profile

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of November 31, 2018, it owned a portfolio of 588 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. Emergent Capital, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.