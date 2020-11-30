Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) & State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Head to Head Survey

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) and State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

75.6% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of State Auto Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of State Auto Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Arch Capital Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Auto Financial has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Arch Capital Group and State Auto Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group 0 3 7 0 2.70 State Auto Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $40.90, suggesting a potential upside of 23.83%. State Auto Financial has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.49%. Given State Auto Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe State Auto Financial is more favorable than Arch Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Capital Group and State Auto Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group 15.08% 5.68% 1.66% State Auto Financial -2.67% -0.56% -0.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arch Capital Group and State Auto Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group $6.93 billion 1.94 $1.64 billion $2.82 11.71 State Auto Financial $1.41 billion 0.48 $87.40 million $0.63 24.51

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than State Auto Financial. Arch Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Auto Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats State Auto Financial on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workers' compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses, and personal lines and commercial property exposures; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers. The company's Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and credit risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to mortgage originators. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products. The commercial insurance segment primarily provides commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, fire and allied, general liability, and workers' compensation insurance covering small-to-medium sized commercial insurance market, as well as farm and ranch insurance. The Investment Operations segment provides investment management services to affiliated insurance companies. The company markets its products primarily through independent agencies, including retail agencies and wholesale brokers. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. State Auto Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.