The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) & The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) Critical Contrast

The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) and The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

The Ziegler Companies has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Goldman Sachs Group has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

68.7% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of The Ziegler Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The Ziegler Companies and The Goldman Sachs Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Ziegler Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A The Goldman Sachs Group 0 6 15 0 2.71

The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus price target of $250.35, suggesting a potential upside of 6.35%. Given The Goldman Sachs Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Goldman Sachs Group is more favorable than The Ziegler Companies.

Profitability

This table compares The Ziegler Companies and The Goldman Sachs Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A The Goldman Sachs Group 16.65% 11.23% 0.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Ziegler Companies and The Goldman Sachs Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Goldman Sachs Group $53.92 billion 1.50 $8.47 billion $21.03 11.19

The Goldman Sachs Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Ziegler Companies.

Summary

The Goldman Sachs Group beats The Ziegler Companies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Ziegler Companies

Ziegler Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services for the healthcare, senior living, religion, and education sectors. It operates through the following segments: Institutional, Wealth Management, and Corporate. The Institutional segment consists of investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, fixed income institutional sales and trading, private placement, and financial services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial products and financial planning services through its retail branch distribution network. The Corporate segment includes company’s proprietary investing and financing activities. The company was founded by Ben Ziegler in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services. This segment also offers underwriting services, such as equity underwriting for common and preferred stock and convertible and exchangeable securities; and debt underwriting for various types of debt instruments, including investment-grade and high-yield debt, bank and bridge loans, and emerging- and growth-market debt. Its Global Markets segment is involved in client execution activities for cash and derivative instruments; credit products; mortgages; currencies; commodities; and equities; and provision of equity intermediation, and equity financing services, as well as offers clearing, settlement and custody services. The company's Asset Management segment manages assets across various asset classes, including equity, fixed income, hedge funds, credit funds, private equity, real estate, currencies, and commodities; and provides customized investment advisory solutions, and financing services, as well as invests in corporate, real estate, and infrastructure entities. Its Consumer & Wealth Management segment offers wealth advisory and banking services, including financial planning, investment management, and lending; private banking and lending services; unsecured loans; and saving and time deposits. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

