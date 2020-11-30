Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) vs. Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Critical Contrast

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) and Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of Bio-Path shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Bio-Path shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bio-Path and Indivior’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Path $40,000.00 397.43 -$8.60 million ($3.24) -1.08 Indivior $785.00 million 1.44 $134.00 million $1.15 6.70

Indivior has higher revenue and earnings than Bio-Path. Bio-Path is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Indivior, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bio-Path has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indivior has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Path and Indivior’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Path N/A -62.72% -57.14% Indivior -13.57% 47.66% 5.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bio-Path and Indivior, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Path 0 0 1 0 3.00 Indivior 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bio-Path currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%. Given Bio-Path’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bio-Path is more favorable than Indivior.

Summary

Bio-Path beats Indivior on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction. Its lead drug candidate is prexigebersen, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia. The company is also developing Liposomal Bcl2 for the treatment of lymphoma; and Liposomal Stat3 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Bellaire, Texas.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia. It offers SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; SUBOXONE sublingual film; and PERSERIS for extended-release injectable suspension, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex. The company is also involved in finance activities. It operates in approximately 40 countries worldwide. Indivior PLC was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in North Chesterfield, Virginia.

