Brokerages Anticipate Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.57 Million

Analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will report sales of $114.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.00 million and the highest is $116.10 million. Tenable reported sales of $97.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $436.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $436.17 million to $438.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $518.53 million, with estimates ranging from $503.01 million to $525.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.82.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $35.91 on Monday. Tenable has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $146,628.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,141.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $1,663,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,738 shares in the company, valued at $46,818,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,272 shares of company stock worth $8,658,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter worth about $68,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter worth about $193,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.