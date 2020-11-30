Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $428.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will announce $428.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $424.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $440.00 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $446.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at $928,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $111,722.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,886,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,205,000 after purchasing an additional 654,875 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,604,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 263,444 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,324,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 58,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,298,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 317,973 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares during the period.

Shares of HCSG opened at $24.10 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 94.25%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

