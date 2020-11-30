Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will announce sales of $44.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.55 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $40.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $169.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.34 million to $170.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $188.70 million, with estimates ranging from $186.24 million to $191.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 42.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,229,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,625 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,910,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,031,000 after buying an additional 223,911 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,114,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,186,000 after buying an additional 593,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,078,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,323,000 after buying an additional 123,561 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.77. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

