Critical Contrast: SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) versus Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sumco alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sumco and SunPower, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 1 2 1 3.00 SunPower 2 7 3 0 2.08

SunPower has a consensus target price of $14.65, suggesting a potential downside of 36.74%. Given SunPower’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SunPower is more favorable than Sumco.

Profitability

This table compares Sumco and SunPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco 9.29% 7.99% 4.68% SunPower 0.44% N/A -1.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sumco and SunPower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco $2.75 billion 1.70 $302.23 million $2.01 15.94 SunPower $1.86 billion 2.11 $22.16 million ($0.47) -49.28

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than SunPower. SunPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sumco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of SunPower shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of SunPower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sumco has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunPower has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sumco beats SunPower on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems. In addition, the company provides post-installation operations and maintenance services. Further, it leases and sells solar power systems to residential customers; and sells inverters manufactured by third parties. The company also serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of Total Energies Nouvelles ActivitÃ©s USA, SAS.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.