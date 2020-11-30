Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

ADAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a market cap of $599.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.50.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

