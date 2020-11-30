Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

AFYA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.90 to $30.20 in a report on Sunday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Afya in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Afya in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Afya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of AFYA opened at $27.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37. Afya has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.78 million. Afya had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 13.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

