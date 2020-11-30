Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several research firms have commented on MIST. ValuEngine raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 128,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MIST opened at $6.58 on Monday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $196.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 4.73.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

