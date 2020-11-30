WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WW International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WW International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $29.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18. WW International has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.26 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WW International news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 15,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $345,004.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WW International by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 262,863 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of WW International by 452.8% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 109,130 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the second quarter worth $1,586,000. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of WW International by 267.9% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 59,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the second quarter worth $1,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

