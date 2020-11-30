BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BSIG stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.74. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $830,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after acquiring an additional 296,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.