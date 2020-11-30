BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,870 ($24.43).

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on BHP Group (BHP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on BHP Group (BHP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on BHP Group (BHP.L) from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,210 ($28.87) price target on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

BHP Group (BHP.L) stock opened at GBX 1,737.80 ($22.70) on Monday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,932 ($25.24). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,615.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,660.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

