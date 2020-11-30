Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on TBPH. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

TBPH stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,698,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,620,000 after purchasing an additional 265,318 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 1,107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,554,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,925 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $25,585,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 488,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 71,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 163,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

