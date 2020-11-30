Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.32.
A number of research firms have commented on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.
Shares of NBIX opened at $95.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day moving average of $111.77. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26.
In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $204,732.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,807.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $307,744.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,071 shares in the company, valued at $40,040,425.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,229 shares of company stock worth $2,594,534. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,076,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,682,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $73,817,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 728,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,837,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,516,000 after purchasing an additional 59,279 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.
