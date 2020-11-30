Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.32.

A number of research firms have commented on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NBIX opened at $95.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day moving average of $111.77. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $204,732.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,807.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $307,744.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,071 shares in the company, valued at $40,040,425.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,229 shares of company stock worth $2,594,534. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,076,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,682,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $73,817,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 728,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,837,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,516,000 after purchasing an additional 59,279 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.