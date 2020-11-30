PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPG. Evercore ISI began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $366,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 75.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $147.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. PPG Industries has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $149.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.09. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

