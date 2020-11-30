Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Brunswick by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

BC stock opened at $76.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

