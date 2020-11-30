KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.32.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of KBR by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 212,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of KBR by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 107,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE KBR opened at $28.26 on Monday. KBR has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -113.04 and a beta of 1.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

