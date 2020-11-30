KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.32.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.
In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE KBR opened at $28.26 on Monday. KBR has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -113.04 and a beta of 1.30.
KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.
About KBR
KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
