Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

RYAAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 178.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 52,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 33,738 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ryanair by 3.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,822,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,295,000 after buying an additional 316,925 shares during the last quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP lifted its stake in Ryanair by 9.8% in the third quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,198,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,977,000 after buying an additional 107,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter valued at about $582,000. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $103.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.97. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $109.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.