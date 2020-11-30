TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.51.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. Oddo Bhf raised TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.60 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

