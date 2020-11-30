MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $491.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $561.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

MKTX opened at $533.89 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $541.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.31.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total transaction of $2,270,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,783,697.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total value of $1,827,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,531,284.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,479 shares of company stock worth $29,188,386. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at $1,597,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in MarketAxess by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 384.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

