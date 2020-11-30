First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Vanessa L. Washington bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,215.00. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 30.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 16.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $22.76 on Monday. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.18.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

