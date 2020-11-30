Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Anaplan, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anaplan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PLAN. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anaplan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $68.81 on Monday. Anaplan has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $71.53. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,348 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4,823.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,746,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,926 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,117,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,016 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,328,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $3,142,756.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,387,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,181.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 581,896 shares of company stock worth $33,830,866 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.