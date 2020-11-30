Analysts Set Expectations for Change Healthcare Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Change Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Change Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.
NASDAQ CHNG opened at $17.65 on Monday. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $7,371,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $27,696,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $92,000.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
