Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($7.68) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($7.69). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($14.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($11.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RETA. ValuEngine raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.25.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $157.26 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $88.17 and a 12 month high of $257.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.83.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $9,224,819.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,819.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $14,290,791.57. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.