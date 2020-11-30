Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WLKP. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $772.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $26.48.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLKP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

