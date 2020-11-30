FY2023 EPS Estimates for Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toray Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

TRYIY stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.88. Toray Industries has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

