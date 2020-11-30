Guild (GHLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Guild (NASDAQ:GHLD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:GHLD opened at $14.58 on Monday. Guild has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $15.66.
Several equities research analysts have commented on GHLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company.
About Guild
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.
