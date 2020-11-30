Guild (GHLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Guild (NASDAQ:GHLD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHLD opened at $14.58 on Monday. Guild has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $15.66.

Get Guild alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on GHLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company.

In related news, President Terry Lynn Schmidt sold 287,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $4,029,051.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,363,657 shares in the company, valued at $33,162,107.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lisa Irene Klika sold 11,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $160,573.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,696.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,731,131 shares of company stock valued at $80,407,768 over the last quarter.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.