Patterson Companies (PDCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Patterson Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

PDCO opened at $27.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Guggenheim lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $78,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.