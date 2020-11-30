Guild (GHLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Guild (NASDAQ:GHLD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Guild to post earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter.

GHLD opened at $14.58 on Monday. Guild has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $15.66.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GHLD. Compass Point began coverage on Guild in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Guild in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Guild in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Guild in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

In other Guild news, major shareholder Strategic Enterprises Mcgarry sold 532,240 shares of Guild stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $7,467,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,380,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,461,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Terry Lynn Schmidt sold 287,174 shares of Guild stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $4,029,051.22. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,363,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,162,107.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,731,131 shares of company stock valued at $80,407,768.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

