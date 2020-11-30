Guild (GHLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Guild (NASDAQ:GHLD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Guild to post earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter.
GHLD opened at $14.58 on Monday. Guild has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $15.66.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GHLD. Compass Point began coverage on Guild in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Guild in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Guild in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Guild in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
About Guild
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.
