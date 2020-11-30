X Financial (XYF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 2nd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of XYF stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. X Financial has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82.

Get X Financial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.