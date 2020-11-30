DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $5.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.26. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of DKS opened at $59.49 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $63.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 47,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $2,850,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,141,683.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $104,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,026.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,577 shares of company stock valued at $22,293,390. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,932 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,656,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

