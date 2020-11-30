William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BURL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

BURL opened at $221.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.29 and its 200-day moving average is $201.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of -85.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.0% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

