JinkoSolar (JKS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. JinkoSolar has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect JinkoSolar to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Shares of JKS stock opened at $72.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.07. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $90.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on JKS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BOCOM International raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.