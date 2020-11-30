Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 7th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter.

ODC opened at $35.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.35. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 2,300 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $87,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,727.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,104 shares of company stock worth $117,344. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

