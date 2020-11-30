KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 7th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($4.12) EPS for the quarter. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 101.67% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect KLX Energy Services to post $-17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $7.15 on Monday. KLX Energy Services has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KLX Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

