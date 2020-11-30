Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 7th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

ODC stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $264.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,727.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $87,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,104 shares of company stock valued at $117,344. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.