Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) and EMAV (OTCMKTS:EMAV) Critical Review

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) and EMAV (OTCMKTS:EMAV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrari and EMAV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrari 15.26% 35.34% 9.17% EMAV N/A N/A N/A

Ferrari has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMAV has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ferrari and EMAV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrari 2 1 10 0 2.62 EMAV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ferrari presently has a consensus price target of $208.89, indicating a potential downside of 1.81%. Given Ferrari’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ferrari is more favorable than EMAV.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.3% of Ferrari shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ferrari and EMAV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrari $4.22 billion 9.34 $779.32 million $4.16 51.14 EMAV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than EMAV.

Summary

Ferrari beats EMAV on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. In addition, the company licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods; and Ferrari World, a theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. Further, it provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; manages race tracks, as well as owns and manages two museums in Maranello and Modena, Italy; and develops and sells a line of apparel and accessories through its monobrand stores. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total of 44 retail Ferrari stores, including 24 franchised stores and 20 owned stores. The company also sells its products through a network of 166 authorized dealers operating 187 points of sale worldwide, as well as through its Website, store.ferrari.com. Ferrari N.V. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

EMAV Company Profile

EMAV Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, operates as an electric motors and vehicles company. It intends to design, assemble, and sell premium electric rugged sport adventure vehicles. The company also seeks to provide commercial electric vehicles, including EMAV power stations, and fleet, delivery, and multi-purpose vehicles for commercial applications, as well as for the military, homeland protection, civil, and law enforcement markets. EMAV Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

