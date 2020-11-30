Contrasting Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT)

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Verra Mobility and MVP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00 MVP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verra Mobility presently has a consensus price target of $13.30, indicating a potential upside of 4.56%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than MVP.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verra Mobility and MVP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $416.72 million 4.95 $33.34 million $0.65 19.57 MVP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than MVP.

Profitability

This table compares Verra Mobility and MVP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 4.17% 26.82% 6.54% MVP N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVP has a beta of -1.56, meaning that its stock price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats MVP on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

About MVP

MVP Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate, consumer goods, consumer services, and web-based service businesses. It is also involved in the health and benefits, financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, technology, and logistics businesses. The company is based in Fresno, California.

