Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) vs. Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE:WTT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) and Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE:WTT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Reliability and Wireless Telecom Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliability 0 0 0 0 N/A Wireless Telecom Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Reliability has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wireless Telecom Group has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reliability and Wireless Telecom Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliability $38.44 million 0.43 $190,000.00 N/A N/A Wireless Telecom Group $48.92 million 0.70 -$410,000.00 ($0.02) -79.00

Reliability has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wireless Telecom Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Wireless Telecom Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Reliability shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Wireless Telecom Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Reliability and Wireless Telecom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliability N/A -43.97% -6.66% Wireless Telecom Group -4.76% -5.97% -4.01%

Summary

Wireless Telecom Group beats Reliability on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliability

Reliability Incorporated, through its subsidiary, The Maslow Media Group, Inc., provides workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates through Employer of Record, Recruiting and Staffing, and Video and Multimedia Production segments. It offers employer of record services, including sourcing/recruiting qualified workers; state employment registration, background checks and drug screening, employee onboarding/offboarding, payroll processing, benefits offerings and administration, workers compensation claim management, employee relations, regulatory compliance, state/city mandated sick leave tracking, and on site workforce management. The company also provides recruiting and staffing services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignments, contract staffing, and on-site management administration. In addition, it offers video and multimedia production solutions, which include pre-production conceptualization of final video; project consultation; budget development and management; booking and managing logistics for field and studio teams; broadcast level HD camera crews and field support comprising makeup artists, AV support, field producers, and full equipment rental; post- production facilities and freelance support consisting of non-linear editors, graphic artists, narrators, and actors; animation and graphic design development, including whiteboard animation; live transmission services from satellite to streaming; and management of fully staffed client studios. The company serves media, financial services, banking, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, energy, healthcare, photography, and chain restaurants industries. Reliability Incorporated was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions. The Network Solutions segment designs and manufactures RF components and integrated subsystems, including low passive intermodulation radio frequency and microwave products used in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations. This segment also provides power combiners, directional couplers, attenuators, terminators, and filters for broadband applications to support commercial in-building wireless networks, public safety networks, rail and transportation deployments, corrosive salt/fog environment build-outs, and global positioning system (GPS) signal distribution; and GPS digital repeaters and splitters for cellular timing synchronization, as well as a passive systems monitor for real-time diagnostics of an in-building distributed antenna system. The Test and Measurement segment offers power meters, power sensors, voltmeters, and audio and modulation analyzers for radar, avionics, electronic warfare, electromagnetic interference compatibility, and satellite and wireless communications applications; and noise generation instruments, calibrated noise sources, noise modules, and diodes. xThe Embedded Solutions segment provides embedded signal processing and radio frequency modules; and long term evolution physical layer and stack software for 4G and 5G mobile network applications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, Noisecom, and CommAgility brands through its in-house sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

