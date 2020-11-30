Head to Head Contrast: Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) & L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) and L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Airbus and L’Oréal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbus -11.39% -24.73% -0.79% L’Oréal N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Airbus and L’Oréal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbus 2 4 6 0 2.33 L’Oréal 2 4 5 0 2.27

L’Oréal has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.66%. Given L’Oréal’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe L’Oréal is more favorable than Airbus.

Risk & Volatility

Airbus has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L’Oréal has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Airbus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of L’Oréal shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Airbus and L’Oréal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbus $78.94 billion 1.07 -$1.53 billion $1.28 21.07 L’Oréal $33.46 billion 6.19 $4.20 billion $1.25 59.22

L’Oréal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airbus. Airbus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L’Oréal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

L’Oréal beats Airbus on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and offers helicopter related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military aircraft, such as combat, mission, transport, and tanker aircraft; and offers unmanned aerial systems and their associated services. It also provides civil and defense space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, science, and orbital systems; missile systems; and missile and space launcher systems, as well as services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About L’Oréal

L'OrÃ©al S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc. The company provides its products under the L'OrÃ©al Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup Professional Makeup, Essie, Niely, Dark and Lovely, LancÃ´me, Yves Saint Laurent BeautÃ©, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kiehl's, Urban Decay, Biotherm, Ralph Lauren, IT Cosmetics, L'OrÃ©al Professionnel, KÃ©rastase, Redken, Matrix, Biolage, Pureology, DeclÃ©or, Carita, Vichy, La Roche-Posay, SkinCeuticals, and Roger&Gallet brands. It sells its products through distribution channels, such as hair salons, mass-market retail channels, perfumeries, department stores, pharmacies, drugstores, medispas, branded retail, travel retail, and e-commerce. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

