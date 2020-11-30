Financial Survey: Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) and Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) and Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Select Interior Concepts and Xinyuan Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Interior Concepts -0.27% -0.98% -0.36% Xinyuan Real Estate -1.53% -3.79% -0.38%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Select Interior Concepts and Xinyuan Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Interior Concepts 0 0 0 0 N/A Xinyuan Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Select Interior Concepts has a beta of 3, meaning that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xinyuan Real Estate has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Select Interior Concepts and Xinyuan Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Interior Concepts $610.37 million 0.32 $6.98 million $0.27 28.37 Xinyuan Real Estate $2.48 billion 0.06 $68.35 million $1.20 2.27

Xinyuan Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Select Interior Concepts. Xinyuan Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Interior Concepts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.7% of Select Interior Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Xinyuan Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Select Interior Concepts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Select Interior Concepts beats Xinyuan Real Estate on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers. It works with homebuyers in the selection of an array of interior products and finishes, including flooring, cabinets, countertops, wall tile, and related interior items, primarily for newly constructed homes; and coordinates the ordering, fulfillment, and installation of interior products. The Architectural Surfaces Group segment imports and distributes natural and engineered stone slabs, such as marble, granite, porcelain, and quartz for kitchen and bathroom countertops; and ceramic and porcelain tiles for flooring, backsplash, and wall tile applications, as well as tile. It markets these materials through a network of 23 distribution centers and showrooms. The company serves new residential and commercial construction markets, as well as distributes its products to the repair and remodel market. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties. The company also acquires development sites through public auctions of government land and direct negotiations. In addition, it provides property management services for its developments and other real estate-related services. Further, the company offers landscaping engineering and management, real estate consulting and marketing, leasing management, management consulting, and technical services; operates retail stores; and installs intercom systems. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

