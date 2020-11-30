Financial Analysis: cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD) & CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW)

cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD) and CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares cbdMD and CCA Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets cbdMD 75.10% 61.77% 39.52% CCA Industries -0.98% N/A N/A

This table compares cbdMD and CCA Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio cbdMD $23.65 million 5.88 -$50.43 million N/A N/A CCA Industries $17.14 million 0.90 $560,000.00 N/A N/A

CCA Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than cbdMD.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of cbdMD shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of cbdMD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for cbdMD and CCA Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score cbdMD 0 0 0 0 N/A CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

cbdMD has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCA Industries has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

cbdMD beats CCA Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc. produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name. The company distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States. The company was formerly known as Level Brands, Inc. and changed its name to cbdMD, Inc. in May 2019. cbdMD, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; pre and after-shave products under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe; ear-care products under the Lobe Miracle brand; and scar diminishing creams under the Scar Zone brand. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesalers through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

